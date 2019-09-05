Thank a veteran! Schleswig VFW Auxiliary #3930 will be distributing Poppies during the Schleswig Calf Days Celebration. Please consider a generous donation when the ladies approach you.
On Thursday night, Sept. 12, Auxiliary members will be set up in Cheeta’s, and two members will set up at the Chrome Spur to distribute Poppies, and members will also be distributing on Saturday morning, Sept. 14, before and after the big parade and also at the Community Building during the Lutheran ladies chicken dinner.
Displays will also be set up at both banks, KCK’s, Cheeta’s, FSC, and the Schleswig Golf Course Club House. All donations collected from the poppy sales goes into the Auxiliary Relief Fund, which is used for veteran’s welfare.
The Auxiliary ladies will decorate the Schleswig Hoffman Insurance Agency window in a patriotic theme for the celebration. Since 2019 is the 75th Anniversary of both the VFW Auxiliary #3930 and VFW Post #3930, one window will showcase 75 years of the Auxiliary and one window will showcase 75 years of the Post. Be sure to stop by and take a look!
In the World War I battlefields of Belgium, poppies grew wild amid the ravaged landscape. How could such a pretty little flower grow wild while surrounded by death and destruction? The overturned soil of battle enabled the poppy seeds to be covered, thus allowing them to grow and to forever serve as a reminder of the bloodshed during that and future wars.
The poppy movement was inspired by the poem, “In Flanders Field,” written by Lieutenant Col. John McCrae of Canadian forces in 1915 before the U.S. entered World War I. Selling replicas of the original Flanders Poppy originated in some of the allied countries immediately after the Armistice.
Madam Guerin, who was recognized as the “poppy lady from France”, sought and received the cooperation of the VFW of the U.S. early in 1922, after the Franco-American Children’s league was dissolved.
The VFW conducted a poppy sale prior to Memorial Day in 1922, using only poppies that were made in France. In the 1923 poppy sale, due to the difficult and delay in getting poppies from France, the VFW made use of surplus of French poppies that were on hand and the balance was provided by a firm in New York City manufacturing artificial flowers.
The VFW of the U.S. was the first veteran organization to promote a nationally organized campaign for their annual distribution of poppies assembled by American disabled and needy veterans. In 1924, the VFW patented the name “Buddy Poppy” for their version of the artificial one.
Buddy Poppy proceeds represent no profit to any VFW unit. All the money contributed by the public for Buddy Poppy is used in the cause of veteran’s welfare.
In 1924, it was decided that all Buddy Poppies would be assembled by disabled veterans in government hospitals and by needy veterans in workshops supervised by the VFW.
Each nine-piece poppy is made by veterans, for veterans, in Auxiliary sponsored Poppy Shops that supplement physical and psychological therapy needed by hospitalized and disabled veterans. The veteran makes the poppy and is paid a small amount for each painstakingly made flower. For some, it is their only income.
No matter what the cost of maintaining and supplying the Poppy Shops, the memorial poppy is never sold, but given in exchange for a contribution. The Schleswig Auxiliary ladies will appreciate your contribution during the celebration!
