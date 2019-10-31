Distributing Poppies at Calf Days in Schleswig was a great success. Thank you to all who contributed!
We lost a member in June, so we are not quite 100%.
Basket Raffle was another successful fundraiser!
Our 75th Celebration will be on Veterans Day. Bakeless Bake Sale is in November. November meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 18 at Cheeta’s.
Meeting adjourned.
Becky
