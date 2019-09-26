District President Caroline Miller joined Pam, Lila and Becky to inspect our books. She is from Templeton.
Pam opened the meeting at 7 p.m. with 15 members and one guest. Marlene read opening prayer.
We have three new life members.
Pam, Mardella and Sandy decorated Hoffman’s window.
Discussed the 75th anniversary – will celebrate on Veterans Day.
Meeting adjourned.
Becky
