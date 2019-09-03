All members of Schleswig Auxiliary 3930 signed legislative papers to send to Congress.
Adam Heiden donated the cement to put the 100th anniversary table on at the city park. Talked about Hoffman window – decorated.
Auxiliary received two awards for poppy sales and for our great Historian. Talked about distribution on Calf Show with poppies and basket raffle.
Books audited this month.
Adjourned, Becky
