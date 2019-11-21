The Nov. 11 meeting was held at community building after 75th anniversary luncheon.
November is Bakeless Bake Sale – ladies bring Lila your dough.
Forty-five children attended the Trick or Trunk – Angie, Bev, Lila, were there.
Cheri and Lila are sending out Christmas Cards to local Veterans. Will be donating $50 for Military Sticks and $50 to the Tree of Lights.
Christmas party at Cheeta’s, Dec. 2 at 5:30.
Meeting adjourned.
Becky
