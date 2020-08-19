Schleswig Auxiliary 3930 welcomes Karen Wood to the Auxiliary.
As a group, we are going on a tour of Templeton with our spouses. We will put containers at business places to distribute poppies – since we have no Calf Show Days.
Sixth District meeting will be in Jefferson on Sept. 12.
Sand Happy Birthday to Katia, Bev, and Malory.
Meeting adjourned.
Becky
