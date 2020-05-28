Salad bar at 6:30 p.m. was enjoyed by 12 members at Judy S. barn. Thank you Judy for being a great hostess.
Year-end reports done March 10 by Pam, President.
Member Marion Thomas had a 102nd birthday; sent a card to her.
No Loyalty Day due to coronavirus (no school).
Flag Burning on June 15, 5:30 p.m., bring a covered dish.
No Memorial Day Ceremonies due to coronavirus.
Sang Happy Birthday to Cheri.
Election of officers and had Memorial Service for deceased members.
Next meeting June 8, 7 p.m.
Meeting adjourned.
Becky
