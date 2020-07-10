The Schleswig Auxiliary 3930 met in June. The Auxiliary gave $100 to Moving Veteran Forward.
Lost another member (Deb Wassgren), so we now need three new people to be 100%.
Talked about decorating Hoffman window for Calf Days if we have Calf Show Days.
Bev made a motion to donate $100 to the organization “Never Leave Family Behind” from war and stress injuries, Cheri seconded it. All agreed.
Flag burning at the Park, June 15, bring all your old torn, worn out flags.
