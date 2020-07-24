Due to COVID-19 Schleswig Auxiliary 3930 will not be decorating Hoffman window for Calf Show Days. We will distribute poppies around town.
On Flag Day, the legion burned 69 flags at the city park.
Received memorials from Craig Claussen and Sally Dahms for deceased member, Deb Wassgren.
Donated $100 to Jeff Campbell for Walking Across Iowa for mental help for Veterans.
Steak fry at the city park on July 20 at 5:30 p.m.. Bring meat, covered dish, tableware, and drinks.
Meeting adjourned,
Becky
