Pictured are the excelling artworks entered being considered for inclusion into the YAM show are, front row, TK – Kyler Bruhn, TK – Ava Jacobson, Bugs with Purple Legs; TK-Samsen Schumann, Bugs; K – Cohen Watts, K – Logan Stoppel, Initial Pattern. Second Row, 2 – Avery Fink, Miro’s Person Upside Down, 2 – Wyatt Kragel, 2 – Gavin Watts, Cut Flowers in Brown Plaid Pitcher; 4 – Hayden Fineran, Shaded Spheres; and 4 – Jenna Rosener, Spheres.

Art Educators of Iowa present an art show for Youth Art Month with selective artworks juried for the show held in the Iowa State Historical Building in Des Moines during the month of March.

Because of the national art educators international conference being held in Minneapolis, Minn., this year, many art educators will be attending that conference, thus for this year the reception will be on April 4.

YAM is a show and celebration held in each state of the United States. Each school where the art teacher is a member of AEI may enter 10 artworks, which are juried by a team of profession artists.

The 2020 show had artworks entered from 42 Iowa schools. The selection was narrowed to 168 artworks on exhibit.

Three Schleswig artists had their artwork accepted into the show – Kyler Bruhn, TK, Self Portrait First Day of School; Cohen Watts, kindergarten, Weaving; and Wyatt Kragel, second grade, Cut Flowers with Pollen.

