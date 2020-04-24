Schleswig and the 1918 Spanish Flu

Prior to this year, the most serious worldwide pandemic was the Spanish Flu of 1918. Approximately, 50,000,000 people died from the affliction that is compared to 22,000,000 deaths caused by World War I, which was going on at the time.
It is uncertain where the virus originated, but the first cases in the United States were reported by the health authorities in Haskell County, Kan., in January of 1918. On March 4, 1918, company cook Albert Gitchell, from Haskell County, reported sick at Fort Riley, a U.S. military facility training American troops. Within days, 522 men at the camp had reported sick.
By March 11, 1918, the virus had reached Queens, N.Y. The disease seemed to moderate during the Spring and Summer. In August, it had mutated to a more virulent strain and appeared in Brest, France; in Sierra Leone; and in the U.S., at the Boston Navy Yard. Other U.S. military sites were soon afflicted, as were troops being transported to Europe.
The epidemic appeared in Iowa in late September 1918. The flu hit Camp Dodge on Oct. 1, 1918. More than 300 soldiers were under observation. A newspaper account four days later said the number of sick had soared to 1,500. Four deaths were recorded. A week later, the Public Health Service reported that there were more than 8,100 new cases of the flu (civilian and military) and more than 70 deaths, and the number appeared to be increasing.
A camp document said many soldiers who awoke healthy were sick by noon, and they were dead before supper. The disease was called the Spanish Flu because only Spain was accurately reporting on its spread. Word was getting out locally to this area.
In the Schleswig area, the first report of the flu occurred on Oct. 7. It appeared in rural Hanover Township southwest of Schleswig.
By Oct. 10, the physicians were treating 30 active cases, and there were reports of up to 75 cases. The Schleswig Mayor and the Boards of Health for the town and regional townships took action. The schools were closed and public gatherings were prohibited. Businesses, such as pool halls, could only sell cigars and soft drinks in bottles only. At the time, there were no cases reported in town, but precautions were taken.
Within a week, the number of cases had increased to 175. Seven cases were reported in the town of Schleswig, including Dr. Henry Jones, who had been working with the early cases. His case was considered mild, however.
Generally, the early symptoms included fever, aches, and upper-respiratory infections typically associated with the flu. By September, the mutated form morphed into a more sinister strain that attacked the lungs and caused severe pneumonia. Victims died from choking on their own bodily fluids.
By the Oct. 24, local fatalities were beginning to appear. The disease had spread from Hanover Township to Morgan, Goodrich, Otter Creek, and the town of Schleswig. Carl Lohse died in Morgan Township and Mrs. Henry Jepsen of Goodrich township died. John Braase received a notice from the Navy. His son, Henry, had died from the flu aboard transport ship and provided details of his last hours. He would be buried in France and the location would be identified later.
His personal effect would be sent home. There may be some consolation in that, although he had not made it to the battlefield, his loss was not in vain as it would inspire his companions to future valor. It was signed by P.F. Bloomhardt, Navy Chaplain. There were a number of influenza death while in the military.
The death toll increased significantly through the first part November. Funerals were suspended, and it appears that not all of the deaths were recorded. There are gravesites located on farms in the surrounding territory. Several such sites have been located in Morgan and Otter Creek Townships. Two of them have been identified with the family name Tank. The name does not appear on the official death lists. It is not known how many more names did not make the list.
There were many tragic stories of deaths that did make the official lists. One of the most tragic was that of the Lohse family. The Henry Lohse family lost four adults within 10 days. Son, Carl Lohse, age 34, died on Oct. 22. Son, Johanas Lohse, age 40, died on Oct. 31. Daughter, Anna Lohse, age 31, died on Nov. 1. Mary Tamm, Carl Lohse’s sister-in-law, age 41, died on Nov. 1. They all died after about a week of being sick.
Mrs. Carl Lohse had to raise their three children as a single mother. One of her daughters, Alvera, married Ted Hollander and became a noted educator and community leader in Schleswig until her death in 2014 at the age of 100. In another case, Mrs. George Krohnke died just a week after giving birth to her youngest child.
Through the first part of November there were a number of new cases of the flu. Many of them were relatively mild, but some were quite serious. Hans Behrmann became quite ill and his survival was in question, but he did come out of it and beat the odds.
After the middle of the month, the number of new cases seemed to be declining. There was some pressure to ease some of the preventative restrictions. Toward the end of the month, the churches announced they would resume services beginning with Thanksgiving services.
The easing of restrictions proved to be premature. The number of new cases began to increase again and the following notice was passed. The quarantine restrictions continued until the middle of December. At that time, the Board of Health noted that the flu situation had eased considerably. The last of the cases in town were about to be released to go home. There were still some in the countryside, but there were fewer than in the past. A few new cases were reported, but they were mild and no fatalities were reported.
The ban was lifted a little. The stores were allowed to be open in the evening in the week before Christmas. However, they were to remain closed on Sundays. The churches could hold services for Christmas. People were urged to continue with every precaution to prevent the epidemic from returning.
Then on Dec. 26, the quarantine was entirely lifted after 12 weeks of restrictions. All activities and businesses were returned to normal to the relief of many of the residents. The pandemic was not entirely over, however. There were a few reported cases in January, but they were usually mild. Then in February the flu was back in strength. There were a number of serious cases and some deaths. One was young 18-year-old Raymond Boll. On Sunday, Feb 23, he was full of life with his friends. On Monday, he came down with the flu and continued to worsen, and he died on the following Sunday.
The outbreak did not last, and with the warmer weather, it disappeared entirely.
In summary, the Schleswig community was strongly affected by the Spanish Flu pandemic. While there were more cases and more deaths in the countryside, the town was also strongly impacted and the preventive restrictions affected the entire population.
While exact numbers do not appear to be available, a consensus indicates there had been approximately 400 cases of influenza in the community, and the deaths would have been in the dozens. The group most at risk was in the young adult range from the 20s to the 40s. By far, most of the fatalities were people in good health and quite vigorous without noticeable frailties. The illness came on quickly and became quickly debilitating and could lead to death within a week.
But even saying that, most people were able to survive.
In contrast to the coronavirus of today, the Spanish Influenza was not the only catastrophic event at the time. Besides the pandemic, the country was involved in a world war that took a large toll on the attention and assets of the nation.
Schleswig had one additional major concern at the time. It was the target of the anti-German hysteria generated by Germany being the opposition country in the war.
In the Schleswig area, 80% to 90% of the people were either born in Germany or their parents had been. They were subject to a great deal of suspicion and were under a lot of pressure to give up their language, their customs, the name of their town, and anything else that was considered German. On the railroad schedule, it became Stop #16 with no name. There were armed attempts at intimidation. The community maintained its patriotism through it all.
By the fall of 1919, the war had been over long enough for our servicemen to be returning. Without the war propaganda the focus of the anti-German discrimination was defused. Much of the remaining discrimination was detracted by the Spanish Influenza.
By the fall, it was clear that the threat of the influenza had also passed. A great weight was lifted from the attitude of the people.
When the last serviceman returned, a huge two-day celebration was scheduled for Sept. 3-4, 1919. There were large parades each day with 150 veterans drilling and bands from surrounding areas. There were speeches from dignitaries, ball games, tug-of-war between county groups, balloon ascensions, the Des Moines Concert Band preformed, and fireworks each night. A high point was when the mayor of Schleswig was married in an open-air ceremony in the center of town before a crowd that was estimated at nearly 8000.
