On Saturday, July 20, Schleswig American Legion Post 645 dedicated a table at the Schleswig Park in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the U.S. American Legion. The table was purchased with a grant from Schleswig United Church of Christ, with the assistance of Paul Schumacher of Petersen Manufacturing.
