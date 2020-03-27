The Izaak Walton League is partnering with Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development and Pottawattamie Conservation to host a “Save Our Streams” training on Saturday, April 25. The training will take place at Olsen Lodge at Botna Bend Park in Hancock from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Healthy streams are vital to western Iowa’s economy and quality of life. These streams flow through our parks and neighborhoods, contribute to drinking water supplies, support agriculture, and much more. Yet Iowa suffers from the same shortcoming as many communities do nationwide – few of the streams that flow into its rivers, lakes, and drinking water reservoirs are monitored for water quality. Of the few that are monitored, many do not meet minimum health standards for fishing, swimming, or drinking water. That’s where volunteers can help.
The Izaak Walton League is training citizens as volunteer stream monitors using the “Save Our Streams” program. The goal – test water quality in local creeks and streams and share the results throughout our communities.
Staff of the League’s national office will train up to 25 volunteers on water quality, scientific protocols, and hands-on monitoring. Certified volunteers will then be able to monitor stream sites throughout their communities.
The Clean Water Hub, a national water quality database, stores and displays this volunteer-collected data to help document the state’s progress in improving water quality.
This event is open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Anyone interested in the program can learn more and register at goldenhillsrcd.org/saveourstreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.