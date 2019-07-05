STEM Program
Twenty-five kids participated in the S.T.E.M. program on Tuesday, June 18, at the Mapleton Library. S.T.E.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. The program was a collaborative effort between the library and ISU Extension & Outreach Monona County. Nancy McGrain and library staff helped kids create stomp rockets and taught them about inclination using a craft to explain what inclination is. A story was also used to help explain things about outer space. The program fit so well with the library's Summer Reading Program with the theme "A Universe of Stories." Watch for more fun happening at the library this summer.

