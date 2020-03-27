Following Governor Reynolds Coronavirus Proclamation allowing stores at this time to no longer redeem your cans and bottles, several people have asked if the Mapleton Rotary Club is still allowed to collect cans and bottles for community projects.
Following consultation with officials in the Iowa Department of Health and the Monona County Health Department, they assured the Rotary Club that there is no reason, considering the methods that the club uses, for the club to discontinue or close the collection site at the corner of Fourth and Sioux Streets.
The Mapleton Rotary Club appreciates your continued support for this project and they wish to thank everyone from the area who regularly donates their redeemable bottles and cans.
With your continued support, the club will be able to support and assist in a variety of community projects. Please continue your generous donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.