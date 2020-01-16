Rotary Club donates computer to fire department

The Mapleton Rotary Club presented the Mapleton Fire Department with a Panasonic Toughbook laptop computer. The Mapleton Rotary received a CAP Grant from the Rotary Foundation District 5610 to help with the cost of the computer. The computer will be used to keep records current and reports on incidents. Rotary Club members joined members of the fire department on Jan. 7 to present the computer, which was purchased at Rick’s Computers in Danbury. The Rotary Club provided a catered meal from the Beef ‘N’ Brew. The Mapleton Fire Department gave the Rotary Club a tour of the fire station and shared information on the trainings and equipment involved in being a volunteer firefighter. Pictured are, front row, Justin Maynard, Alex Boyle, Sean Goslar, Justin Kafton, Korey Rotnicke, Zach Goslar, Matt Schrader, Jared Clausen, and Les Goslar. Back row, Heather McNamara, Bradley Goslar, Keith Robinson, Dian Bleil, Judy Martin, Marlene Philips, Jennifer Goslar, Tom McNamara, Jim Else, Kevin Goslar, Marshall Goslar, Jordan Goslar, Owen Zediker, and Lori Philips.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
Top 10 List
-
Washington County residents report drone sightings
-
Fitness center to open in former restaurant
-
Diana M. Klanderud
-
Jane Zeller
-
Barnhill appointed District 7 supervisor
-
Planning commission recommends proposed livestock feeding operation setbacks
-
Blair man sentenced for theft in Washington County arrested in Butler County
-
Dreamers welcome: Library dedicates sculpture, opens Milt Heinrich art exhibit
-
'It's going to be a big loss'
-
1,000 hours of fresh air
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.