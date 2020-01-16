Rotary Club donates computer to fire department
The Mapleton Rotary Club presented the Mapleton Fire Department with a Panasonic Toughbook laptop computer. The Mapleton Rotary received a CAP Grant from the Rotary Foundation District 5610 to help with the cost of the computer. The computer will be used to keep records current and reports on incidents. Rotary Club members joined members of the fire department on Jan. 7 to present the computer, which was purchased at Rick’s Computers in Danbury. The Rotary Club provided a catered meal from the Beef ‘N’ Brew. The Mapleton Fire Department gave the Rotary Club a tour of the fire station and shared information on the trainings and equipment involved in being a volunteer firefighter. Pictured are, front row, Justin Maynard, Alex Boyle, Sean Goslar, Justin Kafton, Korey Rotnicke, Zach Goslar, Matt Schrader, Jared Clausen, and Les Goslar. Back row, Heather McNamara, Bradley Goslar, Keith Robinson, Dian Bleil, Judy Martin, Marlene Philips, Jennifer Goslar, Tom McNamara, Jim Else, Kevin Goslar, Marshall Goslar, Jordan Goslar, Owen Zediker, and Lori Philips.

