Rosener receives IH Award at the Iowa State Fair

The International Harvester Collectors Club program is a great opportunity for Iowa 4-H youth. All Iowa State Fair 4-H exhibits that are associated with the IH brand qualify for this additional award sponsored by the IH Collectors Club.
Participants provide information related to their project goals, processes, problem solving, expenses, and things they learned in their written application.
Winning awards vary in amount and in quantity depending on the number of entries in a given year and are subject to change.
* Maximum $1,000 award for restored tractor or farm equipment.
* Maximum $750 award for stationary engines, Cub cadet tractors, and other IH brand items.
* Maximum $100 award for exhibits outside of STEM project areas.
An award ceremony was held on Aug. 9 in the 4-H building at the Iowa State Fair. Ashley Rosener, daughter of John and Angie Rosener of Mapleton, won first place for the 1952 Farmall H tractor that she restored with her grandpa, Harvey Thies of Ute. She received $1,000 and a one-year membership to the IH Collectors Club Chapter 5.
“Winning this award means so much to me because it was the first tractor that my grandpa bought. It has been in the family for 45 years,” Ashley said. “I learned so much from my grandpa and enjoyed spending time with him in the shop.”
