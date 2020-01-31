Join Burgess Health Center’s Wear Red for Heart Health Luncheon event on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Burgess has organized presentations and more than a dozen booths to highlight physical activity and the day’s heart health theme, “Rock the Heart Beat,” connecting physical activity and heart health.
Mahmoud A. Sharaf, MD, FRCP, will discuss how to “Rock the Heart Beat” and connect physical activity to heart health. As an interventional cardiologist, Dr. Sharaf diagnoses and treats abnormalities that impair the function of the cardiovascular system. He and his team at Unity Point work extremely hard to get the best outcome for their patients.
Doors of the Onawa Community Center open at 10:30 a.m. with education stations, fun booths, free chair massages and nail painting, and more. Staley’s will provide a buffet meal served at approximately 11:30 a.m.
If you have not registered before Friday, Feb. 7, please register at the door on the day of the event. Active Burgess Volunteers get a discount off the price of registration. Registration forms are available at all Burgess locations. Individuals may also register by calling 712-423-9200.
