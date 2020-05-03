Ritter shares his harrowing ice-fishing story

What started as a normal day on Feb. 27, 2020, for Hunter Ritter and his mom, Robin Kerns, ended with many prayers of thanks… thanks for Ritter’s life.
Ice-fishing is one of Ritter’s favorite past times, and when his mom said she was going to the doctor in Onawa, they made plans for her to pick him up after school in Mapleton where Ritter is a senior who just finished his wrestling career. He wanted to use the time to ice-fish at the Rodney pits while his mom went to Onawa with plans to be picked up and then head home to Correctionville.
He was prepared with equipment needed to catch fish under the ice – his ice auger, his Vexler portable sonar machine, and his fishing rods and reels. His luck wasn’t so good at the first pond, so he moved to the second one.
“I noticed the ice wasn’t as thick, but thought it was thick enough. I started drilling a line of holes.”
When he got to the end, he fell through.
Ritter was dressed for winter with muck boots, stocking cap, and a snowmobile suit, but no matter what he was wearing, he wasn’t prepared for being in ice for 30 minutes. His suit was saturated immediately, and he kicked off his boots.
“I started freaking out, but then I remembered the YouTube video on ice safety and how it advised to get on top of the ice and distribute the weight by lying down, but the ice kept breaking so I couldn’t get up on the ice.”
He spread his arms sideways so his upper body could stay above the water.
Since he couldn’t get up on the ice, he made the decision to head for the shore by breaking the ice to make a path. As he started hammering the ice with his hands, he still had difficulty staying above water and his hands were getting just too cold. But with his resolve to survive, Ritter started using his head literally. He hammered the ice with his head to make the path for 25 to 30 yards.
Ritter was at a juncture of survival. He thought, “Can I really make it? What is causing me to be sucked down into the water? I feel a current under the water even though it’s a pond, not a river. If I get to shore, the water won’t be shallow because gravel pit shores are still at least 20-feet deep. Can I really make it?”
But he did finally reach shore and was very relieved to touch ground.
He knew he was going to need help. He had called out to cars on the nearby gravel road, but to no avail. His fingers were definitely in bad shape, but his feet were OK to walk. He attributed that to the warmth of pond water at lower levels.
“This is where it gets weird,” Ritter said. “Shore ice is really thick, and my legs were weak. So, I rolled on the ice to shore, and once on land, I blacked out for what seemed like five minutes or so. When I woke up, everything felt surreal. I looked at my hands, which were swollen and purple and bleeding. I then climbed a steep gravel wall. My plan was to go lie down on the road and wait for help.”
When he got to the road, he saw a house and decided to travel there. He had no shoes, and he couldn’t feel his hands, so he put them in his stocking cap. About 600 yards away was Helen Woodward’s home. And thank God she was home. When he was about halfway there, he started feeling like he was going into cardiac arrest.
“I was losing vision, feeling extreme fatigue, and had terrible chest pains. But I powered my way to the house.”
Woodward saw him at the sliding glass door, but he left and went around to the other door and just walked in. She knew something was wrong.
He told her, “I fell through the ice and need help. Call 911.”
He then collapsed and doesn’t remember anything from that moment until Jen Weber from the ambulance crew started speaking to him. She already had an IV in his arm.
Ritter still wasn’t out of the woods. He was blue and the ambulance crew couldn’t understand his words. He was shaking badly and couldn’t even recite his mom’s telephone number. They warmed his hands, which was an extremely painful experience, and started warming his body. Ritter’s mom was on scene by then and thought they should head to a larger hospital, but the crew thought it was too far for the seriousness of the situation.
After arriving at the Onawa Burgess Hospital, they applied a “Bear Hugger.” Ritter described it as two sheets with thick bubblewrap in the middle with hot air being blown into it. Ritter admits to getting warm “very fast.” His hands returned to normal color with only marks where the ice cut into him. The feeling in his fingertips still has not returned, and may never, according to the doctor.
At the interview, Ritter’s mom was quite emotional as she related her conversation with the doctor.
“I told the doctor that if he hadn’t been out for wrestling, he probably wouldn’t have made it. Wrestling had just gotten done, and he was in shape.”
The doctor agreed.
After five to six hours of warming up and healing and visits from lots of friends and Principal Dougherty, Ritter was on his way home. His EKG was OK, and he had feeling everywhere except his fingertips, so he was released… a happy, but thoughtful person.
“I was quiet all the way home,” said Ritter. “I was thinking that I’ve heard about these kinds of accidents and seen them on YouTube, but I couldn’t believe it had happened to me.”
His mom said he went to sleep quickly. She worried about him all night. They did joke about the Chinese food carryout fortune cookie words, “Ask a friend to join you on your next voyage.”
Ritter said, “I have fished a million times before on the ice by myself, but this time was different. I’ll never go alone again.”
Besides his sunglasses, Ritter was able to retrieve all his possessions. His cell phone was in his snowsuit (no cell service at the pits), but it slowly died when they tried to use it in the hospital. The Southwood rangers retrieved his fishing equipment for him and even found his boots floating in the water. When he fell in the ice, he had thrown the auger to the side, and it was on the ice when the rangers arrived.
Very thankful for Woodward’s assistance, Ritter and his mom traveled back to Rodney to thank her.
His mom said, “It had to be very scary for her to not know what was going on and let him in. She was very nice, and he wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for her help.”
Ritter remembered smelling an apple pie being baked while there, so they took her a pie. Even though she hadn’t been baking a pie, she did have a Scentsy pot.
Ritter hasn’t had any dreams or nightmares about his experience, but he did have a panic attack recently when he tried to step onto ice at Lake Okoboji. He was ice fishing with friends.
“I will be cautious, and as I said, I’ll never go alone again. And many thanks to everyone who helped me survive my accident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.