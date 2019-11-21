Gilbert Leach, the Ring Family historian, died unexpectedly on Oct. 20.
Leach was instrumental in providing extensive information on William Ring, early settler in northeast Monona County, to be preserved in Mapleton’s historic Ring House.
Leach gave an extensive collection of original Ring family documents to the City of Mapleton, documenting both William’s life, as well as other family members. Without Leach’s encouragement, it is doubtful that the family heirlooms now preserved in the Ring House would have been gifted to Mapleton by several other family members.
Leach served in the United State Coast Guard for nine years and worked for IBM for over 25 years. He was very active in his church and spent many hours doing volunteer work at the Dutchess County Genealogy Society in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., near his home in Wappingers Falls, N.Y.
Leach and his wife, Julie, spent three days in Mapleton in 2010. During their visit they enjoyed visiting several Ring family historic sites, and they made friends with members of the Ring House Committee as well as others in the community.
Gil’s expert research and his continued interest in the Ring House will be greatly missed, and his help beginning in 1997 when the restoration of the 1865 house began was greatly valued.
Survivors include his wife, Julie, and two children, Kim and Kevin, their spouses, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a sister, and a brother. Memorial services were held at the New Hackensack Reformed Church in Wappingers Falls on Nov. 9. Leo Dean and Keith Robinson of Mapleton attended the service.
