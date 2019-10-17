Revival Animal Health has been awarded an Iowa Top Workplaces 2019 honor by the Des Moines Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”
“We’re so lucky to have a team of passionate employees at Revival. They not only delight our customers by helping their pets be healthier, they make up our Revival family and the culture we share. The fact that this award is given based on their feedback makes it a truly great honor,” said Revival President Roy Nielsen.
“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”
