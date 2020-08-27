Like many things this year, high school fall sports in Iowa will have a different look this season. Fall practice got underway on Monday, Aug. 10, for football, cross country, and volleyball around the state of Iowa.
With the first day of practice came new guidelines/rules/protocols for the season. The fall sports competition will begin this week as the MVAOCOU volleyball team will travel to Council Bluffs for a quadrangular on Thursday and the Ram football team will travel to Sloan on Friday night.
Volleyball
Teams shall not exchange handshakes following the contest. Teams can acknowledge opponent with other appropriate non-contact measures. There will be no hugging, high-fives, shaking hands, or fist bumps.
MVAOCOU head volleyball coach Emily Low said these changes will be hardest for the volleyball team as it is part of their “traditions” to do these things as it builds camaraderie as a team. After a good play, players normally come together in the middle of the court.
“We are working on figuring out different ways as a team they can still do this and keep socially distanced and try to make it a part of the routine so it can feel normal,” Low said.
Huddles will also be different as normally the players are right next to each other.
Other big change in volleyball will be that teams will not switch benches between sets.
“I think it will be hard for girls,” Low said. It can get in a volleyball player’s head that they succeed better on a certain side. For example, when the Rams play at home, they like to stay on their starting side as they are more comfortable on this side.
“Normally, teams don’t pick sides,” Low said.
Captains normally choose whether they serve or receive first. This year, she said teams might try to play the mental game and choose the “better” side, like away from the student section.
In the guidance released by the IGHSAU, in the event there is a clear and distinct disadvantage, teams may switch sides, observing all social distancing protocols. The officials will determine if a disadvantage is present.
When volleyball teams travel to away games, they are required to bring their own volleyballs to use for warm-ups.
All players must sanitize their hands before and after warm-ups, at all timeouts, between sets and anytime they leave the playing court.
Host schools must have at least three volleyballs to use for the in-game ball rotation to allow for volleyballs to be sanitized while not in use. The host school will be responsible for sanitization of the in-game volleyballs in the rotation. Volleyballs should be removed from play and sanitized frequently and anytime a volleyball is touched by a spectator.
This year, Low said each player has their own personal basket for their mask, water bottle, and towel. The girls are asked to have a mask with them. While they don’t have to wear them in practice, they do wear them when they go into the locker room and will wear them on the bus.
Before the season started, Low had to look at the roster to see what players should be kept together for practice. At the start of week two of practice, the girls split into three groups and used three different courts to encourage social distancing.
Low added that in practice, the girls have kept the same partner to do drills with. Last year, they would switch partners every day to help build team unity.
“We have talked about what is our goal, and the goal is to get through the whole season,” Low said. “What are the special things we have to do to get through the season to stay healthy.”
She added that the girls have been great in developing a routine each day to follow protocol.
“Everyday is something new,” Low said.
This volleyball season, spectators attending a Western Valley Conference game will have to wear masks.
Volleyball regionals begin on Oct. 19, with the state volleyball championships to be held at the Five Seasons Center in Cedar Rapids.
Cross Country
There aren’t many changes to for the cross country season besides the no hugging, high-fives, shaking hands, or fist bumps and keeping socially distanced.
For cross country meets, hosts schools may consider using staggered, wave or interval starts. It is recommended that meets consider widening the course to the point where it is at least six-foot wide at its narrowest point, and widen the starting grids to allow for social distancing. Wider finishing corrals, full-automated timing, and image-based equipment to assist with picking place are all recommended.
It is recommended that coaches consider rotating pods of student-athletes for practices and make sure they keep the same pods together to ensure limited exposure.
The cross country state qualifying meets will be held on Oct. 22. The state meet will be held on Oct. 31 in Fort Dodge.
Football
On the football field, the biggest change during games will be the mandatory timeouts. Mandatory timeouts will be taken every four minutes of clock time in order for teams to properly sanitize and hydrate during the contest. This timeout is to be two minutes in length.
“To be honest, I think the mandatory timeouts are going to be an advantage for every team because it’s going to allow us coaches an extra opportunity to meet with our players and discuss what is going on during the game.” said MVAOCOU head coach Justin Kahl.
With each player having their own water with them, Kahl thinks this might get a little messy while the players are trying to get a quick drink between offense and defense, so these timeouts will help with that problem.
It is recommended that football players keep their mouth protector in their mouths at all times and each time they touch it, they should sanitize their hands. Spitting is to be prohibited. Water is to be consumed only. Players should not rinse their mouth, rinsing their mouthpiece, or pour water on their faces or necks.
The IHSAA will be expanding the team box for the 2020 season to each respective 10-yard lines, providing 30 additional yards for players and personnel to spread out.
Coach Kahl said he thinks the biggest change for the football team so far has been adapting their practices and weight room sessions around the new guidelines.
He was a little nervous before the season started that the athletes wouldn’t take things seriously.
“But we had a conversation during camp where we basically said that we, as coaches and athletes, would do everything we can to have a season,” Kahl said. “These athletes are 15-18 year olds who are seeing some of their friends and other teammates for the first-time in months, but I think we’ve done a great job of adapting to the changes that COVID has presented to us. I think the players have done a great job of trusting our administration and their coaches because at the end of the day, we all want to play football on Friday nights.”
In the weight room, the Rams have been doing a lot of circuit work so that players can work in smaller groups.
They have also been doing a lot of individual position group work where the athletes do “skill work” with the players that play the same position as them.
“This also helps the coaches because we get to work with the same groups of kids each practice,” Kahl said. “If we didn’t have the guidelines in place, I think we would get more whole team work in, but we’re making due with what we have.”
Coach Kahl added that the whole group of athletes is very coachable and thinks the boys have done a great job of taking the guidelines and making the most out of our practices.
The high school football playoffs begin on Oct. 16. Every team will qualify for the 2020 state football playoffs.
——-
Both athletic Unions strongly encourage all participants and spectators to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings whenever possible. If everyone (players, coaches, officials, spectators, etc) are feeling sick or have been exposed to someone sick, should not attend or participate in competitions or practice.
Read about more guidelines and protocol for volleyball, cross country, and football at www.mapletonpress.com
————
Volleyball Guidance:
Teams are not allowed to warm-up outside of the court near their opponents while their opponents have the court for six-minute portion of the 5-6-6 warm-up protocol.
Eliminate spectator seating in the first two rows if possible.
Avoid playing matches simultaneously on side-by-side courts if possible.
Pre- and postgame handshakes between teams are prohibited.
Bench personnel should observe social distancing as much as possible. Coaches, players and other bench personnel are strongly encourage to wear face covering while on the bench.
All players are allowed to stand near the bench area.
Score bench personnel should be limited to essential personnel, which includes home team scorer, libero tracker and time.
Cross Country Guidance:
Cross country meets may consider using staggered, wave or interval starts.
Consider using finish corrals and FAT timing for larger meets as easier to distance at finish.
Football Protocols:
The IHSAA will be expanding the team box for the 2020 season to each respective 10-yard lines, providing 30 additional years for players and personnel to spread out. This adoption is for players only. Coaches are still mandated to be inside the 25-yard lines.
Hand sanitizing should be used as much as possible. It is recommends using hand sanitizer when going to and from the field.
Masks are encouraged but not required to be worn by players, game officials, chain gangs, ball retrievers, statisticians, managers, athletic trainers and coaches.
Plastic shields covering the entire face (unless clear and integrated into the face mask and attached to the helmet) shall not be allowed during the contest.
It is recommended that players keep their tooth and mouth protector in their mouths at all times. Each time they touch tooth and mouth protector, they should sanitize their hands.
Spitting is to be prohibited.
Water is to be consumed only. Players should not rinse their mouth, rinsing their mouth piece, or pour water on their faces or necks.
The ball should be cleaned and sanitized throughout the contest.
*Information provided on the IGHSAU and IHSAA websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.