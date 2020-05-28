The last day of school won’t be the same this year for area students and teachers. There will be no spring music concert, no end of the year parties and games, and no hugs from their teachers and friends as they head into summer vacation.
Charter Oak-Ute’s last day of school was scheduled for Thursday, May 28, while MVAO/MVAOCOU’s last day was set for Friday, May 29.
Four area teachers: Julie Bollig, Cindy Herrick, Scott Kirchgatter, and Patty Staley, the last day of school would have marked the ending of their careers in education. They never expected after years of teaching it would come to an end like this.
Julie Bollig
1st/2nd Grade at MVAO Elementary (Mapleton)
Julie Bollig’s first working experience at MVAO was as an elementary associate. While working in this capacity, she also was a full-time student taking evening classes toward a degree in elementary education, along with keeping up with her two daughters’ activities and life on a farm.
As a non-traditional student, she attended Buena Vista’s satellite campus in Denison, graduating with a degree in elementary education, a minor in psychology along with a reading endorsement in December 1998. She was offered a position that month with MVAO in Title Reading for the second semester.
The next year, she started teaching first and second multiage at the Castana Center. Over the past 21 years, she has taught first grade, second, and third multiage, and the last nine years once again first and second multiage. Mrs. Bollig is a third generation teacher and always wanted to be an educator.
“Treating all students with dignity and respect each and every day and letting them know they are a valued team member” is what she attributes to effective classroom management. She has been known to say each school year, that she has the BEST class ever!
Seeing her students now as productive adults with jobs and families is rewarding to her. Some of her students she has lifelong friendships with.
The students’ big smiles and their excitement to be at school is one thing that Bollig will miss, along with working with a great administration and staff.
With the COVID-19 sudden closure, she will miss the year-end closure with her students and the end-of-the-year events.
Having time to do “what she wants, when she wants,” along with more time with her six grandchildren are all part of her retirement plans. Bollig is excited to see, “What God has planned next for me!”
Two teachers, Cindy Herrick and Scott Kirchgatter, at the MVAO Middle School in Anthon are retiring.
Cindy Herrick
MVAO MS Language Arts/
21st Century Skills
Cindy Herrick has been in education for 37 years. She taught reading and math at the Job Corps Center in Denison for two years and taught 7-12 English and reading at Bloomfield, Neb., for four years.
She has been at AO/MVAO for 31 years where she has taught 7th-10th and 12th grade reading and language arts, 6th-8th 21st Century Skills, and 7th-8th Reading Academy.
“I chose to come to Anthon for several reasons,” Herrik said. “My husband had just left the military and wanted to go to WIT.”
She grew up in Denison and wanted to move closer to family, and her husband had family in Battle Creek.
“Finally, when I interviewed at Anthon, I was impressed by the superintendent and school board. Their views on education were on track with mine,” Herrik said.
There have been many highlights in the last 37 years for Herrik.
“In Anthon, I remember having students perform poems/songs they wrote, receiving a prank call in which I immediately returned the call and welcomed students to the new school year, and so many more.”
Other highlights were graduations and students returning as adults to visit.
COVID-19 has caused this last quarter for her career to be very difficult.
“In the classroom, I know if students understand what I am teaching from the looks on their faces and body language,” she said. “I encourage students to send me questions, but I would rather be available in person.”
The thing she will miss most about education is the students, especially when the little light bulb comes on and the smile brightens their face when they accomplish something or understand an idea. They realize that they really can do it.
As she enters retirement, Herrik wants to spend more quality time with her family and friends. She has two grandchildren who love to play, and she wants to spend more time with them. Later on, Herrik hopes to become involved in projects that she has been wanting to do.
Scott Kirchgatter
MVAO MS Science/PE/Health
Scott Kirchgatter has taught for 35 years, all of them in the Anthon-Oto/MVAO district. He was with the district through both whole grade sharing and consolidation from day one.
He went to college at Buena Vista, and after student teaching in the Storm Lake High School, Kirchgatter remembers interviewing at a tiny school way out in western Nebraska.
“It was far enough out it was in the Mountain Time Zone. The next day, I interviewed at Anthon,” he said. “The Nebraska school offered me a job that afternoon, and I told them I needed to sleep on it. Thankfully, Anthon called the next day. I would definitely not have made a good Husker.”
Kirchgatter’s favorite memory as a teacher is when you get students who come back and tell you about their careers and success stories.
With the school year being cut short due to COVID-19, Kirchgatter misses the closure with the students, and especially getting the chance to say farewell to the eighth graders.
After teaching for 35 years, he will miss belonging to the “school family:” the students and great coworkers.
“Even the lack of a daily structure is something that is taking me some time to get used to,” Kirchgatter said. “I have done the same thing for 35 years; so hard to break old habits.”
Kirchgatter will continue his summer job of running a Little Debbie’s route on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He is also considering a few other things during retirement and would not be opposed to substitute teaching in the fall.
Not only has Kirchgatter spent years in the classroom, but he did coaching, too.
“A shorter list might be what have I not coached,” he said.
• Football – He was a high school assistant coach for Anthon-Oto, Eastwood/Anthon-Oto, Battle Creek Anthon-Oto, and the Sioux Valley Cougars. He was also a head and assistant middle school football coach for MVAO.
• Baseball/Softball – He coached high school baseball at Rolfe during his first summer out of college before moving to Anthon, and then he coached the Anthon-Oto baseball team. On the softball diamond, Kirchgatter was an assistant coach, co-head coach, and head coach alone for the Rams.
• Basketball – Kirchgatter was a high school boys and girls assistant coach for Anthon-Oto. At the middle school level, he has been the head girls coach, and on the boys side, he served as both the head and an assistant coach.
• Track – He has worked with athletes at the high school level as an assistant in the old Anthon-Oto district and as a middle school track assistant coach for MVAO.
“This past school year was the only time in 35 years that I did not coach at least three sports during the year, and it was the first time I did not coach football in those years,” Kirchgatter said.
Kirchgatter has three favorite sports memories that standout over the years.
1. When the great Battle-Creek Anthon-Oto Bombers team won a conference championship.
2. In his second year, when the Sioux Valley Cougars team qualified for the state football playoffs with an 8-1 record after going winless the previous season. He said its amazing what hard work, perseverance, and getting a year older can accomplish.
3. In 2014, the Rams softball team finished sixth at the state tournament. This is the highest finish for any Rams softball team at state. To make it extra special, Kirchgatter got to share the moments of that week with his daughter, Megan, who was a senior on that team.
——
There is one teacher retiring this year from Charter Oak-Ute, special education teacher, Patty Staley.
Staley has been in education for 17 years. She has spent her last 16 years at COU after spending her first year in education substituting at surrounding schools.
“Charter Oak has been my home for 40 years. Charter Oak-Ute is where my husband and two sons went to school,” Staley said. “It was a natural fit for me. I loved the school before I worked there.”
She has really enjoyed all her years teaching at COU. She said it was especially fun when her grandchildren came to school.
Staley was really looking forward to retirement; however, the plan was to work until the end of May, not middle of March.
“Being forced to quit working (due to school being closed due to COVID-19) has been very difficult. There is a sadness that I’ve left something big unfinished,” Staley said. “Of course, I will miss the students they are the reason we teach. I will also miss my comrades at school: the teachers, the staff, and the administration. They are some of the best people around!”
Her retirement plans include helping out with anything she can do for her children and grandchildren. She will also be able to spend more time with her brothers and sisters.
“However, the best part of retirement will be to leave the snow and cold behind and spend my winters in Florida!” Staley said.
