On July 10, citizens of the town of Soldier gathered together at the Soldier Picnic Shelter to celebrate the many years of service given by Jim Lintin to the City of Soldier.
Lintin has been working for the City of Soldier for the last 38 years as the City Maintenance Superintendent. His responsibilities included streets and parks maintenance, managing the water plant and lagoon, and serving the City Council. Lintin has been a vital part of the community as he has volunteered with the Soldier Community Building and the Soldier Fire Department for many years.
Community members thanked him for his many years of service and wished him well in retirement.
