Domestic violence is the act of one person exerting power and control over another person. Research shows that one in three women and one in four men have experienced some sort of physical violence by an intimate partner throughout their life.
Domestic violence comes in different forms, whether it is physical abuse, sexual, emotional or economic. This includes things such as hitting, pushing, stalking, harassment, isolation, threats, put-downs, and many other things along those lines.
Men are less likely to report domestic violence due to challenges, such as gender norms and the stereotype that exists that men don’t express themselves when it comes to fear and emotions. Men can often feel emasculated and weak from not being able to stop the abuse. Men also face the additional fear of not being believed or taken seriously when it comes to them reporting abuse.
Family Crisis Centers (FCC) is dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence.
“We want survivors to know that domestic violence does not discriminate based on gender, race, age, social status or education levels,” said Michelle Carlson a victim advocate for the FCC, “We are here to listen, not judge.”
Carlson is a victim advocate serving Crawford, Ida, and Monona counties. FCC serves 17 counties in northwest Iowa, and each county has an office space. In addition, advocates travel to survivors if needed.
Carlson added the mobile advocacy is used frequently to assist the survivors they serve.
Currently, Carlson said they are seeing a rise in reported domestic violence cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 restrictions have caused victims to be stuck in their homes with their abusers for a long period of time,” she said. “As restrictions are lifting, more people are getting out of the house and are able to report the abuse.”
As advocates, Family Crisis Centers offers free and confidential services that range based on individuals needs.
“We believe you and want to help. What is best for one is not best for everyone,” Carlson said. “We want your voice to be heard. We are here to help weigh the options of every decision. We want to listen, and do not force our opinions or beliefs on anyone else.”
Family Crisis Centers is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
“We are always available. Our mission is to serve victims and survivors of crimes,” Carlson said. “We believe everyone deserves to lead a life free from violence. “
To get in touch with an advocate in your area, call 800-382-5603. For more information about FCC, visit their website at www.familycrisiscenters.org
“FCC is always looking for volunteers: whether it donating their time to help advocates in the office, helping survivors, being on-call, donating supplies (toiletries, clothing, toys, household supplies and furnishings), gift cards for gas and food, non-perishable food items, etc.,” Carlson said.
FCC does do fundraising throughout the year, and accepts cash donations that will be put toward clients needs as well.
