Child Care Resource and Referral of Southwest Iowa is available to assist child care providers and their businesses.
Some of the things offered by CCR&R include:
• Assist with meeting Department of Human Services registration/licensing.
• Offer DHS approved training.
• Refer families to child care providers.
• Provide financial and business resources.
• Consult with programs on-site.
• Assist with improvement steps, such as room arrangement.
• Connect providers to a Child and Adult Care Food Program sponsor, Child Care Nurse Consultant, Area Education Agency, and other resources
Consultation and assistance from a CCR&R Child Care Consultant is 100% free.
How can Child Care Resource and Referral assist your Child Care Program?
At CCR&R, the staff knows that when children have access to high-quality, safe, nurturing child care, everyone benefits. That is why CCR&R partners with local Harrison/Monona/Shelby counties’ Early Childhood Iowa board to provide child care providers with quality improvement funds so that they may afford to provide the care CCR&R knows is best for Iowa’s youngest citizens.
To learn more, contact Child Care Consultant Lauren Harryman at 712-579-4304 or lharryman@westcca.org.
Parents, child care providers, and community members are encouraged to contact the West Central Community Action regarding Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral’s free services at www.iowaccrr.org or by calling 712-755-7381
The West Central Community Action: Child Care Resource and Referral program is funded by the Iowa Department of Human Services through the Child Care Development Fund.
Find CCR&R on Facebook at “Child Care Resource and Referral of Southwest Iowa.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.