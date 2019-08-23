On Saturday, Aug. 24, DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will be presenting a speaker, Historian and Professional Genealogist Kassie Nelson. Her topic will be “Researching Your Steamboat and Pioneer Ancestors.”
This special event is open to the public and will be held at the refuge’s Visitor Center, beginning at 10:30 a.m. A question and answer period will follow the presentation. The presentation is geared towards a more adult audience.
Special Guest Presenter Kassie Nelson is an independent historian and professional genealogist. Her work as a historian primarily focuses on the social history of steam-boating on the Upper Missouri River and the Overland Trail. Be sure to attend to hear her advanced program on researching the lives of steamboat crewmembers.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located along U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Neb.
For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email desoto@fws.gov. Check the websites fws.gov/refuge/desoto or fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute for refuge updates. On Facebook, search for DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges.
