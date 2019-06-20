In just a few short weeks, industry leaders from all over the country will be arriving in Ames for the Upper Midwest Stockmanship and Stewardship event.
Stockmanship and Stewardship is a regional event coordinated in conjunction with the producer education team at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, who selected Ames as one of five locations across the country to host the event this year.
The workshop brings together industry experts, stakeholders, and producers for an educational experience unlike any other.
This event aims to address the current state of the beef industry, consumer concerns regarding beef sustainability and livestock welfare, impacts of those concerns on the industry, and the role that producer education and Beef Quality Assurance play in the conversation.
Throughout the workshop, producers will participate in expert panel discussions, keynote speakers, live cattle handling demonstrations and hands-on breakout sessions, and have the opportunity to get certified in Beef Quality Assurance and BQA Transportation.
The workshop will be Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, at the Jeff and Deb Hansen Ag Learning Center, 2508 Mortensen Rd., in Ames.
Several presenters from across the country will be part of the educational experience. Keynote speakers and cattle handling experts include:
• Nationally renowned clinicians Curt Pate, professional cattle handling trainer and educator, and Ron Gill, Professor and Extension Livestock Specialist at Texas A&M University.
• Keynote speakers Sara Place, NCBA Senior Director of Sustainable Beef Production Research, and Alison Wedig, Culvers Marketing Specialist.
Industry leaders in both stockmanship and stewardship techniques will discuss the latest science and management strategies to improve profitability and consumer confidence. Also, Allison Rivera, NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs, and ISU faculty members will hold educational breakout sessions to bring together the material discussed in the workshop and bring the event to a close.
This event brings industry experts and the latest science directly to producers and provides them with the tools and education to help make their operations more profitable. Producers can network with fellow producers and industry stakeholders, and also learn about cutting edge operation techniques and best management practices in a hands-on and interactive environment.
Attendees also will be able to become BQA and BQAT certified, opening up market opportunities and helping to ensure consumer confidence in beef.
To register for the event, visit www.stockmanshipandstewardship.org. For any questions, email Katy Lippolis atlippolis@iastate.edu.
