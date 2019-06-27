The Woodbury County Fair will sponsor a Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Talent Contest in Moville in August.
The contest dates are Thursday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. Prizes of $75, $50, and $25 are being awarded each day in a Sprouts (ages 2-12) division, and a Seniors (ages 13-21) division. Acts must pre-register since this is a Bill Riley competition.
For more information and entry forms, call Kathy Clarkson at 712-251-9844, Lawton, or Tom Gerking, 712-899-6344, Sloan.
