Regional artists are invited to apply to exhibit and sell their work at ArtBurst 2020, a juried fine art fair scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 15-16, in Orange City.
Free to the public, ArtBurst is part of the Orange City Tulip Festival, a celebration of the community’s Dutch heritage that attracts thousands of people each year. The fair is held on the grounds of the historical Sioux County Courthouse, which is located on the Tulip Festival’s parade route and near food vendors. ArtBurst hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
Artists chosen for ArtBurst will be eligible for one of two $300 awards presented for Best of Show in both two-dimensional and three-dimensional art.
Applications will be accepted from anyone who produces original fine art. All art must be designed and created by the exhibiting artist. ArtBurst artists will be chosen by a jury, which will make its selections based on the aesthetic quality of the art and the number of artists in each medium.
The application deadline for ArtBurst 2020 is January 15. Applicants will be notified of the jury’s decision by Feb. 1. Interested artists should apply online at octulipfestival.com/artburst.
For more information, visit octulipfestival.com/artburst, call 712-707-4510, or email artburst@octulipfestival.com.
