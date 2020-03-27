The Mapleton Food Bank follows the school schedules, so since they are closed for the next four weeks, the Mapleton Food Pantry will also be closed.
Anyone in need, call Connie Swearingen at 712-889-2102 if there is a food need and food pantry staff will place the food order outside the door just before you come. You will not be allowed to come in and look around at this time. You will pick up the food order and then return to what you were doing. The Mapleton Food Pantry apologizes for the inconvenience, but this is the procedure that the food pantry is needing to follow in order to protect all of us.
At this time, the Mapleton Food Pantry will not be taken any donations. Hopefully, this will all be over in the four weeks, and everyone can return to our normal lives.
