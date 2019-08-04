Rebecca Whitney graduated from Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny in May, achieving a Culinary Arts degree as well as a Hotel Restaurant Management degree, and attaining a 4.0 grade point average.
Whitney is continuing her studies and will graduate in May 2020 with an Accounting degree.
Whitney is a 2017 graduate of Maple Valley-Anthon Oto. She is the daughter of Steve and Julie Whitney of Castana.
