Teams at the Burgess Foundation Golf Tournament in Mapleton and Onawa had a great time this year. The tournament in Mapleton was held on June 7 and in Onawa on June 8.
The championship flight in Mapleton was the Fister Farms team consisting of John Fister, Butch Sorenson, Terry Sandmann, and Zach Maule.
The championship flight in Onawa was Hardison Kennels with Tommy Miller, Brenda Miller, Jaimie Murray, and Carl Miller on the team.
The money raised at the tournaments benefit benefit patients and enhance local healthcare at Burgess Health Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.