Saturday, Sept. 28, is National Public Lands Day, a celebration of our public parks, wildlife areas, trails, and more.
The Friends of the Loess Hills State Forest & Preparation Canyon State Park are hosting a volunteer opportunity in partnership with Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development and Iowa Department of Natural Resources at the Little Sioux Unit of the Loess Hills State Forest in Harrison County.
Participants will work with DNR staff to remove invading cedars from a native Loess Hills remnant prairie. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.
Volunteers are welcome even if they cannot commit to the entire time. Due to the nature of the work, volunteers should be at least 12 years old.
Volunteers should bring water, sturdy shoes, work gloves and lunch. No tools are necessary (volunteers are needed to help drag and stack cut cedars!), but volunteers may bring loppers, a bow saw, or a chainsaw if desired. However, if you want to work with your own chainsaw, full personal protective equipment is required (including hard hat, eye protection, Kevlar chaps, leather gloves and leather boots, preferably with early steel toe).
Parking will be located at the picnic shelter located at 1369 Geneva Place, southwest of Pisgah.
The event will be postponed if weather is not cooperative. Learn more and stay updated on any changes at www.facebook.com/LoessHillsFriends.
