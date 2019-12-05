The building on 321 Main in Mapleton has seen a lot of progress recently.
That progress has included placing all new windows on the second floor and on the east side of the building on the main floor. A new plywood floor has been installed on the main floor.
The east side of the building has been fixed up as a wire mesh was placed and covered with two layers of plaster coating.
Back in April, Mapleton received a $100,000 Catalyst Grant for the 321 Main Street Rehabilitation project. The Community Catalyst program was initiated in 2018 by the Iowa Economic Development Authority to help create fundamental, positive change in Iowa’s downtowns. The grants assist with the redevelopment or rehabilitation of buildings to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment.
The building is located at the corner of Highway 141 and Highway 175. A lot of work has been put into the rehabilitation project. In addition to the new windows and plaster coating, drywall inside had been cleaned up and ceiling tiles and paneling have been removed.
Next on the project list is to come up with a final design for the inside, which will include putting in two handicapped-accessible bathrooms on the main floor. The second story will be converted into residential living.
The plan is to make the main floor into a “white box,” or a plain inside, where a potential business could finish to their needs.
