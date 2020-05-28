Primary Elections are being held around Iowa on Tuesday, June 2, to choose party candidates for November’s General Election.
In Monona County, there are two Republicans on the ballot for the Board of Supervisors District 1. Voters will have to a choice between Tammy Bramley and Bo Fox.
There is no Republican candidate on the ballot for the County Sheriff and County Auditor.
On the Democratic Party ballot, Peggy Rolph is the sole candidate on the ballot for County Auditor, as is Jeffrey R. Pratt for the County Sheriff seat.
There are no Democratic candidates on the ballot for Board of Supervisors District 1.
In Crawford County, Democrats have one candidate on the ballot for each of the county seats up for election. Dave Muhlbauer is candidate for Supervisor, Terri Martens is the Auditor candidate, Colin Johnson is the County Attorney candidate, and James R. Steinkuehler is running for Sheriff.
On the Crawford County Republican ballots, voters will get to choose between three candidates for Supervisor (vote for no more than two). They are Ty Rosburg, Jean Heiden, and Nick Ohl.
Two supervisor seats will be open in the general election in November.
The Republicans have one candidate, Ray Ohl, on the ballot for the County Sheriff. There is no republican candidate for County Auditor and County Attorney.
In both Monona County and Crawford County, on Tuesday’s ballots will include United States Senator and United States Representative District 4.
The Republican ballot has Joni Ernst running unopposed for the Senator, and the Democrats have Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie J. Mauro, and Cal Woods on the ballot for the same position.
Democratic JD Scholten is running unopposed for the United States Representative District 4 seat, while the Republicans have Randy Feenstra, Steven Reeder, Bret A. Richards, and Jeremy Taylor are running against Steve King.
In Monona County, Jan Creasman is running unopposed for State Representative District 17 Democratic seat and Matt W. Windschitl is running unopposed as the Republican candidate.
Tuesday’s ballots in Crawford County will also include State Senate-District 6, State Representative-District 12, and State Representative-District 18.
The District 6 State Senate seat has two Republicans – Heath Hansen and Craig Steven Williams – vying to get on the November ballot, while C.J. Petersen is the sole candidate on the ballot for the Democrats.
State Representative District 12 seat on the Republican and Democratic Primary Election ballots each have one candidate. Sam Muhr is the Democratic candidate and Brian Best is the Democratic candidate.
Steven Holt is the sole name on the Republican ballot for State Representative District 18 and Damon Hopkins is the only name on the Democratic side.
Polls in Monona County are open on Tuesday, June 2, at 7 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m. Polling places in Monona County include Arboretum in Onawa, Mapleton City Hall, Whiting City Office, Moorhead Community Building, Onawa Community Center, Blencoe Community Building, and Ute City Hall.
Peggy A. Rolph, Monona County Auditor, states the Auditor’s office will be open Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for absentee voting in the upcoming Primary Election, which is Tuesday, June 2.
Voters unable to go to the polls on Election Day may vote curbside or by requesting an absentee ballot. Voting at the County Courthouse in Onawa will take place prior to Election Day. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail was May 22.
Notes from Terri Martens, Crawford County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, about the June 2 Primary Election
• If you want to vote at the polls on election day, one polling location in Crawford County will be open on election day, June 2, Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Dr., in Denison. Voters can likely expect to see signs with arrows pointing the way with continued reminders to stay spread out, even while waiting in line. They are planning to have hand sanitizer available for voters to use before they proceed through the check-in process.
• Voters will be able to scan their ID under the scanner for a more efficient check-in, and then hold up their ID for the precinct official to view the ID.
• Other measures will be in place at the polls to provide for the health safety of precinct officials and for voters, yet still provide maximum communication and assistance.
• Hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks will be offered to precinct officials for use on election day. At this point, they are still in the process of contacting precinct officials who are willing to work on election day with the health safety measures being planned.
For questions about the election, contact the Monona County Auditor’s office at 712-433-2191 or Crawford County Auditor’s office at 712-263-3045.
