Peggy A. Rolph, Monona County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, announces the following candidates have filed nomination papers for the upcoming Primary Election to be held on June 2 in Monona County.
DEMOCRATIC PARTY CANDIDATES
United States Senator (vote for no more than one):
• Michael Franken
• Kimberly Graham
• Theresa Greenfield
• Eddie J. Mauro
• Cal Woods
United States Representative District 4 (vote for no more than one):
• J.D. Scholten
State Representative District 17 (vote for no more than one):
• Jan Creasman
County Auditor (vote for no more than one):
• Peggy A. Rolph
County Sheriff (vote for no more than one):
• Jeffery R. Pratt
County Supervisor District 1 (vote for no more than one):
• No Candidates
REPUBLICAN PARTY CANDIDATES
United States Senator (vote for no more than one):
• Joni Ernst
United States Representative District 4 (vote for no more than one):
• Randy Feenstra
• Steve King
• Steven Reeder
• Bret a. Richards
• Jeremy Taylor
State Representative District 17 (vote for no more than one):
• Matt W. Windschitl
County Auditor (vote for no more than one):
• No Candidates
County Sheriff (vote for no more than one):
• No Candidates
Supervisor District 1 (vote for no more than one):
• Tammy Bramley
• Bo Fox
