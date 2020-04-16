Peggy A. Rolph, Monona County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, announces the following candidates have filed nomination papers for the upcoming Primary Election to be held on June 2 in Monona County.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY CANDIDATES

United States Senator (vote for no more than one):

• Michael Franken

• Kimberly Graham

• Theresa Greenfield

• Eddie J. Mauro

• Cal Woods

United States Representative District 4 (vote for no more than one):

• J.D. Scholten

State Representative District 17 (vote for no more than one):

• Jan Creasman

County Auditor (vote for no more than one):

• Peggy A. Rolph

County Sheriff (vote for no more than one):

• Jeffery R. Pratt

County Supervisor District 1 (vote for no more than one):

• No Candidates

REPUBLICAN PARTY CANDIDATES

United States Senator (vote for no more than one):

• Joni Ernst

United States Representative District 4 (vote for no more than one):

• Randy Feenstra

• Steve King

• Steven Reeder

• Bret a. Richards

• Jeremy Taylor

State Representative District 17 (vote for no more than one):

• Matt W. Windschitl

County Auditor (vote for no more than one):

• No Candidates

County Sheriff (vote for no more than one):

• No Candidates

Supervisor District 1 (vote for no more than one):

• Tammy Bramley

• Bo Fox

