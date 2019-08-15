Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a child care provider training, “Preschoolers and Pennies: Read, Talk, Learn and Play” on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iowa State University Extension, located at 119 Iowa St. in Onawa.
The training is being provided free for the first 20 providers, thanks to the sponsorship of CCR&R. Each attendee will also receive one set of three books to be used in their child care center or home day care.
“Child care providers play an important role in promoting beneficial financial behaviors,” said Jan Monahan, human sciences specialist in family finance with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Many adult money habits are influenced at a very early age.”
Monahan shared that during the training, providers will:
• Practice ways to read with children that give the youth an opportunity to become storytellers of books with a money theme.
• Learn how to introduce and reinforce money-related words and concepts throughout the day;
Explore fun activities for preschoolers to practice money skills.
Participation is open to all child care providers, but providers are asked to register online prior to the training through the Iowa Child Care Provider Training Registry at ccmis.dhs.state.ia.us/trainingregistry/ Two CEUs are also available with this class.
Questions can be directed to Jan Monahan at 712-336-3488 or jmonahan@iastate.edu.
