Lindsey Sisco and Sydney Welte selected for All State Chorus
MVAOOCOU seniors Lindsey Sisco and Sydney Welte had different experiences when they started the All State Chorus auditioning process back in August. Sisco was looking to become a three-time All State singer after being selected as a sophomore and a junior. For Welte, this was her first time auditioning for All State.
This year, Morningside College in Sioux City hosted a pre-All State camp to help local musicians prepare for All State. The girls really enjoyed the camp and were able to get a good grasp of the music. To add to the experience at the Morningside camp, Sisco said a week or two before the All State auditions, participates were invited back for a “mock audition.”
This helped the girls audition in front of “judges” to help with their nerves. They also got feedback from different music educators. With this year being Welte’s first time auditioning for All State, she said the “mock audition” really helped.
“I was already nervous, so getting feedback from someone other then Lindsey and Mr. Smeltzer (MVAOCOU vocal teacher) was nice,” Welte said.
During her first two years of high school, Welte said she was very shy, but came out of her “shell” during her junior year through her experience in jazz choir. She gave the All State process a try after Sisco told her about the auditioning experience.
MVAOCOU vocal teacher Brian Smeltzer said, “Sydney really exploded as a vocalist last year and has gained so much confidence. I knew this would push her out of her comfort zone, but she accepted the challenge, and it certainly paid off!”
There were four MVAOCOU singers who audited for All State – Sydney Fundermann, Ellen Mallory, Sisco, and Welte.
Four MVAOCOU instrumental students – Ben Kovarna, Emily Kovarna, Will Forbes, and Ryan Weber also auditioned for All State Band.
The vocal group practiced Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings for about a half hour. They also practiced on their own. Sisco has also been taking private voice lessons in Sioux City since this summer.
“Most of the work comes on their own and whenever we were able to find time to work together,” Smeltzer said. ”You have to be self-motivated because each year the music is quite challenging.”
Welte said she practiced every day for a couple months.
Sisco said she didn’t practice as much this year as in previous years.
“I didn’t want to stress myself out, but I kicked it in gear right before,” Sisco said.
The two girls also happen to be best friends. This motivated them though the All State process.
“We both wanted the same thing, and we helped each other work for it,” Sisco said.
Welte added, “I don’t have as much music experience as Lindsey, so it was nice to have her there.”
Smeltzer thinks their experience in jazz choir and knowing how to perform really helped in their auditions.
“It goes so much beyond notes and rhythms - it’s being able to express the music that sometimes sets performers apart,” Smeltzer said. “They are both great examples of this in all my groups, and I know those freshmen girls are watching them and learning from what they do.”
All State auditions were held on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Atlantic.
Smeltzer said 600 students are selected from across the state for the All-State Chorus (150 from each voice part).
He doesn’t know exactly how many auditioned this year.
“I know in recent past, I’ve been told that you have a one in six chance of being selected, which would put the number around 3,600 students that audition,” Smeltzer said.
While Welte said she was nervous, she kept her focus.
“When I’m focused on something, I want it really bad,” Welte said. She got really worried that she didn’t make it after she didn’t get a recall.
Sisco was recalled this year after she had an early morning audition. After her final audition, she said she lost it as all of the emotions were flowing, waiting to see if her name was on the list for the third time.
The stress was the hardest part of the experience for Welte. But all of the stress and pressure was gone after both Sisco and Welte saw their names on the All State Chorus list.
Smeltzer said many tears were shed as the lists were posted.
He said it’s difficult to see when they post the lists of accepted singers due to the number of people who are crowding to see it, but he was tall enough to see Sisco’s name. Then, as the crowd started to clear, he could finally see Welte’s name, and the flow of emotion from both of them was quite something.
“For Lindsey to make it for the third year in a row... I’m not sure that we’ve ever had a three-year All-Stater here, or at least not that I can remember!” Smeltzer said.
While seeing her name on the list was a relief, Sisco was more excited to see Welte’s name on it.
“And with her being my best friend, it’s like the cherry on top of the whole experience,” Sisco said.
The best friends are excited to share the All State experience together. They will take part in the Iowa All-State Festival, which gets underway on Thursday, Nov. 21, in Ames on the Iowa State University campus. The finale performance will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
