On Aug. 14, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that Practical Farmers of Iowa will receive a $936,000 EPA Farmer to Farmer Cooperative Agreement to fund a project that improves water quality, habitat, and environmental education.
Practical Farmers of Iowa, an Ames-based non-profit organization with a mission of equipping farmers to build resilient farms and communities, is being awarded $935,788 for its project “Roots for Water Quality: A Farmer-to-Farmer Model for a Sustainable Mississippi Basin.”
The organization will equip Iowa farmers with tools to accelerate implementation of cover crops through shifting the tone of mainstream agriculture, doubling the number of cover crop champions, lowering barriers to implementation, and measuring a five percent improvement in water quality. Farmers will be trained to become “cover crop champions” so they can educate and mentor other farmers.
“These Farmer-to-Farmer grants will promote innovative, market-based solutions for monitoring and improving water quality throughout the Gulf of Mexico watershed,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “These grants are an important part of our efforts to support America’s farmers in a manner that strengthens both American agriculture and the protection of our nation’s vital water resources.”
“Farmer to Farmer Cooperative Agreements directly support science and technology-based water quality initiatives needed to protect our watersheds while also maintaining a vital agricultural economy,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Here in Region 7, a combined $3.15 million in funding will support Iowa in the restoration and installation of wetlands as well as the use of cover crops to help provide measurable water quality improvement to waterways across Iowa and further downstream in the Gulf of Mexico.”
“Practical Farmers of Iowa is ready to increase the use of cover crops in Iowa to tackle our water quality issues,” said Practical Farmers of Iowa Strategic Initiatives Director Sarah Carlson. “Through farmer-to-farmer learning, PFI has proven that cover crops are an essential tool of the agronomic toolbox to manage weeds and reduce soil erosion while improving water quality in a corn and soybean rotation. This EPA funding will allow PFI to create new tools, like a ‘ride-sharing’ app for farmers. Instead of looking for a ride, farmers will be able to use the app to find qualified cover crop applicators during the busy harvest season.”
A ceremony honoring the Iowa recipients took place on Aug. 14 at the Iowa State Fair and was led by Jim Gulliford, regional administrator for EPA Region 7. EPA anticipates awarding seven Gulf of Mexico Division cooperative agreements totaling more than $7.5 million to fund projects that improve water quality, habitat, and environmental education in the Gulf of Mexico watershed.
