Iowa Pork Industry Center at Iowa State University continues to work with industry professionals in offering Pork Quality Assurance Plus 4.0 advisor certification opportunities, including a newly scheduled session for Friday, Nov. 22.
Chris Rademacher, extension swine veterinarian at Iowa State University, is coordinating the session, which is the latest in an ongoing effort to help meet industry demand.
"For those recertifying, plan on an approximate four-hour session, followed by an exam," he said. "Those being certified for the first time will spend approximately six hours of classroom time, followed by an exam.
“We've already held several advisor certification sessions since the official start of the 4.0 program,” Rademacher said. "This newly scheduled session will help us reach even more who need to be certified as advisors."
To be eligible to submit an application or recertify as a current advisor, people must meet the following qualifications:
• Be a veterinarian, extension specialist or ag educator (defined for this program as a person who spends full time in adult education or at least half time in production training).
• Have a D.V.M. or B.S. in animal science (or equivalent).
• Have two years of recent documentable swine production experience.
Those who qualify and are interested in attending the program should download the two-page application form from the certification page on the IPIC website, www.ipic.iastate.edu/certification.html, and complete and submit the form soon. The form is available as both fillable PDF and Word documents. Applicants may use either version.
This session will be held at the Hansen Ag Student Learning Center on the Iowa State campus in Ames. There is a 15-person minimum with the application deadline of either Nov. 8 or when the 30-person maximum is reached.
No walk-ins are allowed and no individual spot is guaranteed until the application is approved and specific payment is accepted by IPIC. The cost of the program includes all materials, refreshments, and the noon meal. The session begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and instruction starting at 9 a.m.
The Iowa Board of Veterinary Medicine has approved five hours of CE credit for this session.
