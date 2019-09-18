On the third Friday of September, we observe Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Day across this great nation. We pay honor and respect to over 82,000 soldiers still unaccounted for since World War II through all current conflicts.
These soldiers and their families have given of themselves in the name of Freedom. These freedoms are not just for you and me, they are not just for the state of Iowa, or the United States, but for the whole world.
We should also remember daily those serving today, whether they are at home or abroad. In today’s world, we never know what is going to happen, where it is going to happen or when it will happen.
Included in this reminder is a list of those from our area who have not come home:
World War II
• Army – Herman C. Kiepe, Ute, March 28, 1944, Tunisia.
Korean Conflict
• Army – James Leslie Houston, Feb. 14, 1951.
• Army – Freeman D. Satterlee, May 14, 1952.
Vietnam Conflict
• Air Force – Robert F. Rex, Odebolt, March 9, 1969.
• Air Force – Daniel W. Thomas, Danbury, July 6, 1971.
• Army – Donald Sparks, Carroll, June 17, 1969.
Freedom is not free.
Pray for peace.
God bless the USA!
Don Kuhlmann
VFW District 7
POW/MIA Chairman
POW-MIA Table
Upon entering many VFW Posts members see a single table set appropriately for a meal but is never used. This special scene honors those who cannot join us at a local post-prisoners of war of those missing in action. Please reflect when you pass this table, knowing that our POW-MIA would give anything to join their family and friends for a meal.
The small table is set for one – symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner.
The table is round – showing our everlasting concern for our POW/MIA’s
The cloth is white – symbolizing the purity of our men and women’s motives when answering the call to duty.
The single red rose – reminding us of the lives of these men and women – their loved ones and friends who keep the faith, while seeking answers.
The red ribbon – symbolizes our continued determination to account for them.
A slice of lemon – reminds us of the bitter fate of those missing, captured and held as prisoners in foreign lands.
A pinch of salt – symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty.
The Holy Bible – represents the strength gained through faith in our country, founded as one nation under God, to sustain those lost from our midst.
The candle – is reminiscent of the light of hope which lives in our hearts to illuminate their way home.
The glass is inverted – to symbolize their inability to share this evening’s toast.
The chair is empty – they are missing – (silent moment) – and please remember their service and sacrifice.
Let us honor America’s POW/MIA’s and encourage our government to undertake successful efforts to account for them.
POW-MIA Table information
is from: www.vfwpahq.org/
districtpost-tools/pow-mia-table.
