On the third Friday of September, Sept. 18 this year, we observe Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Day across this great nation. Many Americans take the time to remember those who were prisoners of war (POW) and those who are missing in action (MIA), as well as their families.
We pay honor and respect to over 82,000 American soldiers who are still missing, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The DPAA reports that the numbers of missing soldiers from conflicts as:
• 73,515 from World War II (an approximate number due to limited or conflicting data).
• 7,841 from the Korean War.
• 1,626 from Vietnam.
• 126 from the Cold War.
• 6 from conflicts since 1991.
All military installations fly the National League of Families’ POW/MIA flag, which symbolizes the nation’s remembrance of those who were imprisoned while serving in conflicts and those who remain missing.
Veteran rallies take place in many states, United State flags and POW/MIA flags are flown on this day, and joint prayers are made for POWs and those missing in action. Remembrance ceremonies and other events to observe the day are held in places such as the Pentagon, war memorials, and museums.
These soldiers and their families have given of themselves in the name of Freedom. These freedoms are not just for you and me, they are not just for the state of Iowa, or the United States, but for the whole world.
We should also remember daily those serving today, whether they are at home or abroad. In today’s world, we never know what is going to happen, where it is going to happen or when it will happen.
Included in this reminder is a list of those from the area who have not come home:
World War II
• Herman C. Kiepe, Ute, March 28, 1944.
• Lyle W. Stepanek, Dow City, March 19, 1944.
Korean Conflict
• James Leslie Houston, Feb. 14, 1951.
• Freeman D. Satterlee, May 14, 1952.
Vietnam Conflict
• Robert F. Rex, Odebolt, March 7, 1969.
• Daniel W. Thomas, Danbury, July 6, 1971.
• Donald Sparks, Carroll, June 17, 1969.
Information provided by www.timeanddate.com/holidays/us/pow-mia-recognition-day and www.govinfo.gov/features/national-powmia-recognition-day.
