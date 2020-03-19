Kevin Pottebaum has accepted the position of Public Relations and Communications Coordinator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County. He began this new role on Feb. 17.
Pottebaum will provide leadership for the marketing and communication efforts for the extension office coordinating interviews and press events, sharing research-based articles and information with the public, and advancing the brand of ISU Extension and Outreach.
Most recently, Pottebaum worked as the Sports Information Director at Briar Cliff University where he served as the spokesperson for the school’s athletic programs, created and maintained web content and design as well as developed social media strategies for their athletic programs.
Before working at Briar Cliff, he served as the Digital Communications Manager at Morningside College.
“We are pleased Kevin has accepted the role as Public Relations and Communications Coordinator. His experience in the public relations arena with other local universities makes him an asset to our team,” said Karrie King, County Director with ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County. “We congratulate and welcome him to his new role.”
Pottebaum received a BA in Mass Communication from Morningside College.
