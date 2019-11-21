The Brunch is Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m., at St. John Catholic Church in Onawa, and the Poinsettia Ball is Saturday, Dec. 14, at WinnaVegas in Sloan, starting at 5 p.m.
These celebrations attract hundreds of supporters for fun, great food, live entertainment, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds this year will go toward the purchase lifesaving equipment for Burgess Health Center.
Country Knot is set to entertain during the brunch. Guests at the ball will enjoy the music of Stimulus Package Band. This year’s theme is “Believe in the Magic, Give with your Heart.”
Auction items include several experience packages, autographed sports memorabilia, overnights stays, and dozens of other unique items.
Those who would like to attend an event or be a sponsor can fill out a form available online at www.BurgessHC.org/ball.
For more information, email Foundation@BurgessHC.org or call 712-423-9374. Follow the Foundation Facebook page for more details: Facebook.com/BurgessFoundation.
