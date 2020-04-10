On Tuesday, March 31, Mapleton Mayor Brent Streck announced that Mapleton City Park is now closed due to the COVID-19 breakout.
“We have cameras there and will be monitoring activity,” Streck said. “On a positive note, we will be taking this time to do some maintenance. “
The city will be ordering all new swings and are trying to take care of the mole and gophers and will be spraying for weeds, etc.
There is also a note on the fence around the MVAO Elementary in Mapleton that says “Closed-Please stay off of equipment and playground as required by COVID-19 guidelines.”
During Governor Reynolds press conference on April 6, she issued a proclamation closing all outdoor or indoor playgrounds through April 30.
