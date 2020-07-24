Things are getting a bit “Fishy” at the Mapleton library.
Come in and check out the fish bowls. Draw a fish out, check out the book written on the fish, which has been recommended by one of the librarians on staff, and give a brief review. Your review will then be put in for a prize drawing.
You get a great book to read and may win a prize.
The Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For questions, call 712-881-1312.
