Iowa High School Baseball and Softball teams will take the field in 2020
Governor Kim Reynolds made a big announcement during her press conference on May 20 that Iowa high school baseball and softball teams can start to practice on June 1. Teams will get two weeks of practice before starting games on June 15.
Iowa is the only state in the nation that plays softball and baseball in the summer.
”We will kind of set an example for the nation,” said MVAOCOU head baseball coach Dan Dougherty.
Dougherty said he was a little shocked when he first heard the news that there would be a season.
“When you go that long without hearing anything, you start to resign yourself that it might not happen,” he said as he was trying to say positive.
MVAOCOU softball coach Derek Dougherty was really excited and grateful when he heard the announcement.
“I’m really happy for those kids especially our four seniors (Kenedee Bubke, MaKenzie Smith, Madison Boyle, and Shelby Davis) that get a chance to play,” he said.
Just a couple weeks ago, Derek said things weren’t looking very good, and some days he was less optimistic.
Dan said this season will be a whole different experience for everyone. He has coached baseball for over 25 years.
“I think about the number of huddles I’ve had before games, after games, and conferences on the mound. These won’t happen the same way this summer,” Dan said. “Social distancing will make things more interesting.”
Both coaches said everyone will have to make sure they follow the guidelines because when it comes down to it, is all about safety. All of the players, coaches, and fans will have to work through these changes.
Dan said they are going to follow the rules if it means they get to play. He prints the “guidelines for return to play” after each meeting with the state, but as soon as they have another meeting, he throws them away and prints a new copy as more things have been added or changed.
There will be a lot more sanitizing and disinfecting of all the equipment. Lots of equipment will have to be sanitized before and after practices and games.
“It is just the new norm we are going to have to go through,” Dan said. “We want to do what’s right for kids and what’s best for kids to allow them the opportunity to participate and be involved in the activity again.”
Derek said over half the girls on the softball team have their own helmets and bats. This will help cut down on the sharing of equipment. Before the pandemic started, he had purchased six new helmets.
MVAOCOU is lucky to have great baseball/softball facilities that will provide room for non-starters to sit outdoor the dugouts and allow fans to sit around the field.
Concession stands will not be open.
Dan laughed, saying the biggest change for baseball will be playing without sunflower seeds.
“That’s a lot of years of routine and superstition I’m going to have to change,” he said.
“Baseball and softball really would be the ultimate social distancing sport,” Dan said, as other than the umpire, batter, and catcher at the plate, the only time players might be close is a tag play.
The baseball team has met on Zoom a couple times, Dan said to, one, check in to see how they’re doing, and two, to tell them to stay in shape and to throw while continuing to practice social distancing.
The players have been excited for a couple of weeks knowing there was a possibility they might play. MVAOCOU has won three regular conference titles in a row, but will have a pretty young team this season after graduating seven seniors last year.
The softball team has been keeping in touch through group text messaging. On May 26, the team got together for a Zoom meeting to go over some of the new regulations and restrictions. Derek is expecting to have about 23 girls this season.
June 15 was the “natural cut,” marking the halfway point of the Western Valley Conference schedule for baseball and softball. MVAOCOU will play every conference team once this season. The Rams will travel to OA-BCIG on June 15 to start the 2020 season.
Derek said the softball team will also be able to play two non-conference games (East Sac/Logan-Magnolia) and compete in the ACGC tournament. They will play about 17-18 games in all.
“Our first week will be loaded,” Derek said. The Lady Rams’ first home game will be on Thursday, June 18, against West Monona.
“I’m excited to get back to a little bit of normal (practice and games). Obviously, it won’t be the same,” Derek said. “We are going to be safe, and we are going to do whatever the state tells us to do to be able to play.”
As for the baseball team, they will be on the road a lot the first two weeks of the season as they won’t play a home game until June 29.
Dan said, “I’m just looking forward to be with the kids again.”
-----
Some of the Regulations for the upcoming baseball/softball season
• Players and coaches should have their temperature checked at home before attending practices or games. If a student-athlete has a temperature of 100.3 or above, they should not attend practice or games.
• No dugouts are to be used during practice. The use of dugouts are permitted during games only. Players should spread out as much as possible unless they are actively participating in the game. Bleachers can be placed directly behind the dugout for edition seating for team personnel.
• Schools should encourage fans to bring their own chairs or stand. Fans should practice social distancing.
• No concession stands are permitted.
• Teams shall NOT exchange handshakes following the contest - teams can acknowledge opponent with a tip of hat or other appropriate non-contact measures.
• Masks are not required to be worn by players, umpires, coaches, or spectators. If an individual would like to wear a mask on the playing field, in the dugout, or in the stand, he/she may do so. It is recommended that if worn, players and coaches wear a mask that is a solid color.
• Players are encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes.
• Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after games. No shared drinking foundation, water stations, or coolers may be used.
• Softball Regionals will begin on July 13 with the State Tournament being held July 27-31 at Harlan & Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge
• Baseball Postseason will begin on July 9 with the State Tournament
is July 24 through Aug. 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines
