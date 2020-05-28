The Monona County Board of Supervisors has decided to open the Courthouse in phases. Phase 1 will be limited access starting on Monday, June 1.
• The public is still encouraged to use alternate methods to do business with the courthouse offices: online, by phone, or use the outside drop box.
• The courthouse will remain locked, and the public may enter by appointment only.
• Appointment hours: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- A courthouse staff member will allow visitor entry at the south entrance (front door).
- When making your appointment, please mention if you need handicap accessibility.
- All visitors will have their temperature taken using a touchless thermometer. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be allowed to enter.
- Visitors will be required to wear a facemask in the courthouse.
- One visitor per office at a time. A parent/guardian would also be allowed if there is a juvenile obtaining a DL/permit in the Driver’s License Office.
County Department and phone numbers are listed below.
• Assessor’s Office: 712-433-2271
• Attorney’s Office: 712-423-1728
• Auditor’s Office: 712-433-2191
• Auto Dept: 712-433-2702
• Board of Supervisors: 712-433-1585
• Clerk of Court: 712-423-2491
• Conservation: 712-433-2400
• Drainage: 712-433-2630
• Driver’s License: 712-433-9566
• Microfilm: 712-433-2575
• Recorder: 712-433-2575
• Secondary Roads: 712-433-2284
• Treasurer: 712-433-2347
• Veteran Affairs: 712-433-3710
• Zoning/Environmental Health: 712-433-3400
How “You” (the Public) can help:
• Please be courteous when you are at the Courthouse and follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
• Continue to practice good hygiene.
• If you are sick, please stay at home. If there is something that a department can do to help you over the phone, please call the department.
• Please be respectful of the social distancing guidelines.
• Please be patient while you are waiting to receive assistance.
Thank you for the measures that you are taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19
