Two-and-a-half years of research and meetings have been conducted by the jail committee prior to the Monona County Board of supervisors making the a resolution on Jan. 6, 2020, stating that they would place a bond measure for construction of a new public safety facility not to exceed $6.2 million dollar to vote.
The bond vote is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, and all Monona County residents will have the ability to vote on the project. The measure must pass by 60% margin.
The Jail Committee was formed in September 2017, consisting of a cross-section of people from all over Monona County. They have worked with construction consultants and architects to come up with a proposed solution.
“Something has to be done, so how do we do that, and what is the best cost-effectiveness for the county?” said Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt said in an interview in 2019. When he took office in 2001, he didn’t know the jail had a number of issues.
The current jail was built in 1976, and Sheriff Pratt said the life expectancy of the jail is about 35 years, and Monona County is at 42 years.
The growing population of inmates in the jail has pushed the jail to capacity and beyond in the last several years.
“The jail, which was built to house 12 inmates, has seen a consistent daily inmate population over 13 inmates, with a high of 22 inmates,” Pratt said.
Over the last several years, the state jail inspections have listed the inability to properly classify inmates; age of the facility; overall security of inmates, staff, and citizens; and overcrowding as issues that need to be addressed immediately.
The current jail is lock and key with bars, which is a safety concern for inmates in the case of fire. There is no attorney/inmate secure meeting rooms available other than booking area. There is no holding area for persons arrested when more than one person is arrested. The jail administration and jail staff share an office that doubles as storage, medical room, library, and food prep.
Pratt said the county had hired a financial accountant to see what the taxable income would be that the Monona County residents could sustain. The amount was figured at $6.2 million with the highest amount being $6.5 million.
Several options were investigated, including renovations and additions to the current building. This option did not prove to be financially feasible.
The committee looked into the cost of not doing anything to the jail and transport the inmates to other counties. It costs Monona County $55 a day per inmate to house them out of county. Pratt added that doesn’t include the cost of a deputy to transport them.
“If the county doesn’t have a jail, it’s more of a cost burden for tax payers as inmates have to be housed out-of-county,” he said.
Pratt said the Sheriff’s office has paid in excess of $6,000 a month on several occasions to house inmates in other counties.
There are over 50 outstanding warrants and “minimalist” (days to serve in jail) sentences that can’t be served due to lack of space and classification in the current jail. Pratt said that’s a lot of money going out of the county.
Woodbury County is also looking at building a new jail. This subject was decided with the committee. Woodbury County’s plan is to build the jail on the north side of Sioux City. Monona County Deputies would have to transport them up to Sioux City, the county would have to pay $55 per day the inmates to be housed there, and a deputy would have to transport them back to Monona County for court.
“It not financially smart for Monona County to be involved (with the Woodbury County project),” Pratt said.
Three other sites in Onawa away from the courthouse grounds were looked at. Pratt added with these options there would be the additional cost of site prep, and inmates would still have to be transported to the courthouse for court.
Pratt said a new facility was the most sensible and economical approach to meeting the future needs for Monona County. The evaluations determined the courthouse site minimized site development costs and provided good public access.
“I think the committee has done an excellent job of looking at today’s problem, but also looking at what is the future going to be,” Pratt said.
Prochaska and Associates of Omaha, Neb., was chosen in October 2018 to help Monona County further the process and knew the price figure the county was looking at.
The firm developed options and presented them to the committee, but hadn’t figured the cost.
“By the third meeting, they finally came with a cost. The first drawing was $8.1 million, and then $8 million. The last drawing was $7.1 million,” Pratt said.
Those options were over budget.
Pratt said the original timeline was for the committee to hopefully present a plan to the Board of Supervisors in May/June 2019 and go to vote in August 2019. Instead, the jail committee put things on hold in August 2019 after receiving the options that were over budget.
The jail committee had the financial accountant come back to reassess the figures to see if there was room for the amount to change.
Pratt said, “He came back and said you need to be at $6.2 million.”
After reassessing the amount, the jail committee was introduced to John Hansen, who has worked on seven to nine jail projects in Iowa and had been getting projects done under budget.
In October 2019, Hansen was brought onto the project, and he developed a new plan. Pratt said Hansen gave the project a different perspective.
The county hired a different architecture firm, Rick A. Weidner, AIA from Bellevue, Neb., to help with the architecture side of the project.
Look in next week’s Mapleton Press to read about the new proposed design for the Public Safety Center.
